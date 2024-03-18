Mercer County lottery player wins $100,000 playing Jersey Cash 5

A lottery player in Mercer County hit the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot on Friday.

One ticket sold at H K Liquors, 1873 North Olden Ave. in Ewing matched all five numbers to win the $100,000 prize, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

The Jersey Cash 5 numbers drawn on Friday, March 15 were: 10, 14, 37, 41 and 44 and the XTRA number was: 02.

H K Liquors gets a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Jersey Cash 5 is a daily lottery draw game from the New Jersey Lottery. Players pick five numbers between one and 45 and can add the Xtra for a chance to increase non-jackpot prizes by up to five times. Drawings are held seven days a week at 10:57 p.m.

Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Jersey Cash 5 $100,000 winning ticket sold in Mercer County