Mercer County lottery player wins $192,763 playing Jersey Cash 5

A lottery player in Mercer County hit the Jersey Cash 5 jackpot on Monday.

One ticket sold at Whitehouse Mercerville Exxon in Hamilton, 1824 Whitehorse Mercerville Road, matched all five numbers to win the $192,763 prize, according to the New Jersey Lottery.

The Jersey Cash 5 numbers drawn on Monday, June 10, were: 01, 07, 30, 36 and 41 and the XTRA number was: 02.

Whitehouse Mercerville Exxon gets a $2,000 bonus for selling the winning ticket.

Jersey Cash 5 is a daily lottery draw game from the New Jersey Lottery. Players pick five numbers between one and 45 and can add the Xtra for a chance to increase non-jackpot prizes by up to five times. Drawings are held seven days a week at 10:57 p.m.

Brad Wadlow is a staff writer for MyCentralJersey.com

This article originally appeared on MyCentralJersey.com: Jersey Cash 5 $192,763 winning ticket sold in Mercer County