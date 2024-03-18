Mercer County Humane Society setting up for 2024 Spay/Neuter Program

BLUEFIELD, WV (WNVS) — The Mercer County Humane Society will be set up at Mercer Mall, Monday March 18, from 10 in the morning until noon.

The Center Court area will house the 2024 Spay and Neuter Voucher Program.

This year’s program is limited to house voucher per household and open to residents of Mercer, Wyoming, and McDowell counties.

There are 100 vouchers available for 40 dollars per voucher. The vouchers cover the surgery, a pain shot, and the rabies vaccine if needed.

Laela’s Hope Cat Rescue reaches 50 adoptions

A list of the participating vets will be available.

The Humane Society asks that you bring your photo ID and cash or a check to purchase the voucher. No debit or credit cards are accepted.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WVNS.