Mercedes-Benz fired workers who requested medical leave, feds say. Now it must pay

Mercedes-Benz is accused of firing two Alabama workers who requested time off for medical reasons, federal officials say.

Now, the company owes nearly $440,000.

The car manufacturer violated the Family and Medical Leave Act by firing two production workers after they requested federally protected leaves of absence, the Department of Labor said in a Feb. 29 news release.

The act allows certain employees to take unpaid time off work to care for themselves or other family members due to health reasons or other issues.

McClatchy News reached out to Mercedes-Benz on March 1 but did not immediately receive a response.

One production employee requested time off for a “personal serious health condition,” and the other because of a family member’s “qualifying health condition,” officials said.

Mercedes-Benz employees can receive monthly bonuses for attendance, but these two workers were denied their bonuses because of their absences, according to labor officials.

The company is also accused of discriminating against the employees by reprimanding them.

Under the company’s point system, the absences led to the workers being terminated, officials said.

“Employers cannot deprive eligible workers of their legal right to family and medical leave and force them to make the hard choice between keeping their jobs and caring for themselves or their families,” Kenneth Stripling with the Department of Labor said in the release.

The company owes the former workers missed wages after termination, three months of front pay and unpaid bonuses, as well as additional damages totaling $438,625.

Investigators said the company also didn’t reinstate workers to their previous or equivalent positions, record their leave, notify employees they can take protected leave if their requests qualify, and educate workers on the “rights and responsibilities” of the act.

