Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe: This Is It

Say you're in love with the Mercedes-AMG GT, the front-engine, rear-drive sledgehammer from Benz's in-house hot-rod division. It's a riot - but with two seats and minimal trunk space, it's not for everyone.

Enter the Mercedes-AMG GT 4-Door Coupe, an AMG muscle-machine built to thrill you and three friends.

The GT 4-Door Coupe was wholly designed by AMG; it's a brand-new, unique offering, not an AMG-ified version of an existing Mercedes-Benz.

That means it's a performer through and through. The AMG GT 4-Door Coupe comes in three varieties. AMG GT 53 packs the all-new turbocharged 3.0-liter inline-six with electric supercharger with 429 horsepower, 384 lb-ft, and "EQ Boost," a mild-hybrid system contributing 21 horsepower and up to 184 lb-ft of torque. With a torque-converter nine-speed transmission, the 53 can sprint 0-60 in 4.4 seconds and hit 174 mph according to AMG.

Step up to AMG GT 63, and things get more raucous. Here, you get the 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 known across AMG's lineup, cranking out 577 horses and 553 lb-ft of torque, good for 0-60 in 3.3 seconds and a top speed of 193 mph. Or step up to the top rung, the AMG GT 63 S, which uses the same engine but cranks the output to 630 hp and 627 lb-ft of torque. The S model does 0-60 in 3.1 seconds with a top speed of 195 mph, AMG claims. V8 models use a wet-clutch nine-speed automatic.

Every AMG GT 4-Door Coupe uses a variable all-wheel drive system with an electro-mechanical clutch apportioning torque to the front axle as needed. V8 models offer Drift Mode (standard on GT 63 S, optional on GT 63), which, when the car is in Race mode, deactivates the transfer case and keeps the vehicle in rear-wheel drive. V8 models also get an electronic locking rear differential and rear steering.

