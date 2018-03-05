Mercedes-AMG C 43 Gets 385 Horses for 2019

From Road & Track

Mercedes-AMG may be best known for its rip-snorting V8-powered muscle sedans, but not everyone can rock out with 503 horsepower and rear-wheel drive. But don't think of the 43-series as a downgrade. Especially now that, for 2019, AMG has given the C 43 sport sedan 385 horsepower.

It's a mild but notable update to the C 43. The 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 gets a 23 horsepower boost. Standard AMG-tuned 4Matic all-wheel drive sends most of the 384 lb-ft of torque rearward, maintaining a 31/69 front-rear torque split until more is demanded from the front axle.

Aesthetic updates include a redesigned front bumper with broad flared air intakes, a new AMG-specific two-slat grille, and updated rear fascia with a new round tailpipe design.

For 2019, the full C-class lineup also receives the full suite of Intelligent Driver Assist features familiar from the E-class. This includes radar-based adaptive cruise control and a host of crash avoidance and mitigation technologies.

The base-model, non-AMG C300 gets 14 more horsepower, now making 255 horses and 273 lb-ft either to the rear or all four wheels.



The 2019 Mercedes-Benz C300 and Mercedes-AMG C 43 will arrive at US dealerships in late 2018. Pricing has not yet been announced.

