Merced River, San Joaquin River, to close for recreational use until further notice

MERCED COUNTY, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – The Merced River and the San Joaquin River will be closed for recreational use throughout Merced County, announced the Merced County Sheriff’s Office on Monday.

Lake Yosemite closed until further notice

Sheriff’s officials say the snow melting the Sierra Nevada Mountains, is provoking more water to be released into the county’s waterways and is making conditions very dangerous in the rivers.

The announcement comes after Sheriff Vern Warnke says they have encountered tragedies along the river recently, including people going missing after going to the river.

Sheriff Warnke says it is okay to go fishing in the river, but activities such as kayaking, swimming, and any other activities that have anything to do with getting into the water are prohibited until further notice.

“The water’s running fast, running cold, running deep. So please, stay out of the water,” Warnke said.

Sheriff Warnke recommended other places to go, but Merced County residents are encouraged by the Sheriff’s Office not to attempt to cool off in any river, creek, or canal because the water is cold and moving swiftly.

