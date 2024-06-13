Merced City School District appoints a new superintendent

MERCED, Calif. (KSEE/KGPE) – A new superintendent has been appointed for the Merced City School District, officials announced.

On Wednesday, officials with the school district announced the appointment of Julianna Stocking as the new superintendent. She was appointed during Tuesday’s board meeting.

Officials say Stocking has extensive educational leadership experience, having served as the Associate Superintendent of Educational Services at Tracy Unified for four years. She also served as the Director of State and Federal Programs, Program Administrator for the Professional Learning Department, and both Principal and Associate Principal.

She began her educational career as a teacher in Delhi Unified School District.

Officials say Stocking currently serves as Associate Superintendent of Educational Services at Tracy Unified School District, and she is not a stranger to the Merced community as she grew up in Merced County and graduated from Livingston High School.

“I am honored to serve the Merced City School District students, parents, and community,” Stocking said. “It’s like coming home for me, and I look forward to working alongside dedicated staff and educators to deliver the education that our students deserve,” Stocking said/

Stocking will begin her position as superintendent on July 1.

