Mentor traffic stop leads to drug charges for three Painesville residents

Mar. 4—A traffic stop on state Route 2 in Mentor has led to multiple drug charges for three Painesville residents.

According to a memo to Mentor City Council, on Feb. 25, a police officer made a traffic stop on state Route 2 for an equipment violation. During a probable cause search of the vehicle, officers located 19 bags of marijuana-related products that had been purchased in Michigan.

According to the memo, one occupant was 19 years old and the other two were 18. All three are from Painesville.

The three occupants of the vehicle were arrested and charged with marijuana trafficking, possession of marijuana, complicity and possession of criminal tools.