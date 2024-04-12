Mentor school bus driver accused driving students to school while intoxicated

***Video above: How Ohio schools are graded.***

MENTOR, Ohio (WJW) – Mentor Public Schools and law enforcement are investigating after a district bus driver allegedly drove students to school while under the influence of alcohol last week.

Mentor Public Schools confirmed to FOX 8 Thursday night that the bus driver is no longer working with the district.

As detailed in a letter sent to parents, school officials say a district employee first noticed that the bus driver seemed intoxicated in the morning on Friday, April 5.

School officials say the transportation supervisor acted quickly but wasn’t able to intervene until the driver had finished their route to the high school that morning.

The bus driver was removed from duty and school officials immediately called the Ohio State Highway Patrol and the Mentor Police Department, the district says.

“We are grateful this concern was brought to our attention so we could take action quickly,” Superintendent Craig Heath said in the letter. “We treat every report we receive about the safety of our students, staff and schools very seriously.”

Mentor police confirm that the case remains under investigation at this time.

