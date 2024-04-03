Toni Stephenson, co-chair of the Oak Ridge affiliate of NAMI (National Alliance on Mental Illness), will speak at the next PFLAG meeting at 7 p.m. April 8.

Toni Stephenson

The United Church, Chapel-on-the-Hill, will host the meeting in the Activities Room, 85 Kentucky Ave.

All are welcome. The group gathers at 6:45 p.m. for a short social time and adjourns at 8.

The presentation will cover the basics of what NAMI, the nation’s largest grassroots mental health organization, offers in general. The talk will also focus on what is now available for the LGBTQ+ community.

For more information, contact PFLAG President Anne Backus, backusanne@comcast.net.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Mental Health is topic at PFLAG meeting in Oak Ridge