Mensa Offers To Give IQ Tests To Donald Trump And Rex Tillerson

President Donald Trump bragged on Tuesday that he could beat Secretary of State Rex Tillerson on an IQ test.

Trump had been asked about reports that Tillerson had called him a “moron.”

“I think it’s fake news,” Trump said in an interview with NBC News. “But if he did that, I guess we’ll have to compare IQ tests. And I can tell you who is going to win.”

If Trump is serious about the offer, one organization is willing to help.

Mensa, which bills itself as “the high IQ society,” said it’s willing to give both Trump and Tillerson an IQ test.

“American Mensa would be happy to hold a testing session for President Trump and Secretary Tillerson,” Charles Brown, the group’s communications director, told The Hill.

If only there was an organization known for measuring IQ... https://t.co/xbOKnW63ta — American Mensa (@AmericanMensa) October 10, 2017

Neither Trump nor Tillerson have publicly responded to Mensa’s offer for testing.

However, the group used the opportunity to promote itself by subtly trolling the president later in the day in a news release titled, “Mensa IQ Tests Abound in October – Politicians Welcome.”

The first paragraph reads:

“American Mensa members come from all walks of life: ground-breaking researchers, smart actors who play dumb on TV, championship-bound (eventually) football coaches — even politicians. Their beliefs and jobs are trumped by their IQ scores. At Mensa, all brilliance is welcome.”

Mensa also posted a link on where to take a test near you.