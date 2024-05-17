Menomonie armed robbery suspect in custody

DUNN COUNTY, Wis. (WLAX/WEUX) – Menomonie police say a suspect in an armed robbery is in custody.

According to Menomonie police, on Wednesday, May 15, 2024, at approximately 12:43 p.m., a suspect in the armed robbery that took place on May 10, 2024, at the Circle C & Deli at 2302 South Broadway was taken into custody.

Menomonie police say 43-year-old Andrew Horner of Menomonie was arrested on the suspicion of armed robbery with threat of force with habitual criminality enhancer, carrying a concealed knife, manufacture/deliver drug paraphernalia, and possession of THC.

Horner is in custody at the Dunn County Jail, according to Menomonie police.

