Menomonee Falls Woodman's theft; police seek 2 suspects

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis. - The Menomonee Falls Police Department is looking to identify two people involved in a retail theft at Woodman's Food Market.

The theft happened around 9:30 a.m. on Monday, June 3. Police said the two skip-scanned $160.19 worth of merchandise.

The first suspect is described as a Black female with red and black curly hair, wearing a white zip-up jacket over a black short sleeve shirt, gray tights, black socks and black shoes. She entered the store wearing gold-framed sunglasses.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The second suspect is described as a Black male with short hair, goatee-style facial hair, wearing thin-framed eyeglasses, a metallic necklace with a cross, a black jacket with a white Nike logo on the left chest, a black undershirt, black full-length pants with three white stripes along the outer pant leg, and gray athletic shoes. He appeared to have a tattoo on his left forearm.

Via Menomonee Falls Police Department

Both suspects fled in a dark color Buick Enclave SUV with no registration plates attached.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Via Menomonee Falls Police Department

To make an anonymous tip, contact Waukesha County Crime Stoppers through the website , or through the new P3 phone app. The MFPD can be reached by phone at 262-532-8700.