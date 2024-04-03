Menomonee Falls Village President Jeremy Walz wins re-election

Incumbent Jeremy Walz defeated Brittany Wohlfeil, owner of a small bakery, in the April 2 race for Menomonee Falls village president.

According to unofficial results, Walz received 5,931 votes and 56.4% of the ballots, while Wohlfeil received 4,565 and 43.4 % of the ballots.

Jeremy Walz

Walz will serve a three-year term.

Walz was approved as village board president in 2022 to replace Dave Glasgow when Glasgow moved out of the area. Walz was a village trustee from 2013 to 2022 and has been a Waukesha County supervisor for District 6 since 2014.

Walz said he wants to focus on prioritizing excellent public safely and upgrading the infrastructure of the village with improved roads and necessary construction projects. He also said he wants to continue making Menomonee Falls a good place to live and work.

Results

Walz (Inc.): 5,931 votes and 56.4% of the ballots

Wohlfeil: 4,565 votes and 43,4% of the ballots

