Menominee Nation of Wisconsin sues TikTok, other social media over teen suicide rate

The Menominee Nation of Wisconsin filed a lawsuit Tuesday against TikTok, Meta, YouTube and social media companies, alleging that social media addiction contributes to a high Native American teen suicide rate.

“Enough is enough,” Menominee Chairwoman Gena Kakkak said in a statement. “Endless scrolling is rewiring our teenagers’ brains. We are demanding these social media corporations take responsibility for intentionally creating dangerous features that ramp up the compulsive use of social media by the youth on our reservation.”

In Wisconsin, the suicide rate for Native Americans between 2013 and 2017 was 14.7 per 100,000, according to the state’s Department of Health Services.

That's second among racial-demographic groups only to whites, with a rate of 15.3 per 100,000. These two groups far surpassed the rates for Blacks and Asians, at 5.2 and 5.9 per 100,000, respectively.

Also, Native Americans in Wisconsin were hospitalized for self-harm at more than double the rate of whites, according to a 2022 DHS report.

Nationally, the suicide rate for Native American teens is 3.5 times higher than the national average, according to the Center for Native American Youth. And Native American teen girls are five times more likely to commit suicide than white teen girls, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

Suicide is the second-leading cause of death for Native American youth, the CDC reports, and Native American children and young adults have the highest suicide rates of any ethnicity or race in the U.S.

The Menominee lawsuit was filed in California, where the media companies are located.

The tribe is joined in its complaint by the Spirit Lake Tribe of North Dakota and was filed by national law firm of Robins Kaplan LLP.

“This lawsuit follows a growing body of scientific research, which includes, as alleged, previous non-public studies from the defendants and draws a direct line from harmful features on social media to the youth mental health crisis happening in this county, said Tara Sutton of Robins Kaplan LLP in a statement.

The 161-page lawsuit cites a 2020 study from the Colorado School of Public Health that shows Native Americans ages 15 to 24 log onto social media three to seven hours a day.

Other social media companies named in the lawsuit include Snap, Meta, Google and YouTube.

The complaint alleges that the companies pursued a strategy of targeting teens and tweens by designing their apps to exploit the psychology of children.

It claims that computer code was written into the apps to manipulate dopamine release in children’s brains to create addictive use.

The lawsuit further alleges that the apps replaced the intimacy of adolescent friendships for children and have promoted disconnection and disassociation, resulting in mental and physical harm.

The suit cites several studies that show that increased use of social media led to depression, anxiety, loneliness and lack of sleep for teens. Some studies showed that girls were particularly affected by negative body self-image.

“These social media giants have generated hundreds of billions of dollars in revenue, our complaint alleges, using a growth-at-all-costs strategy that comes at the expense of Native children and teenagers and the tribal nations they are part of,” said Tim Purdon of Robins Kaplan LLP in a statement.

Other tribes around the country are expected to join in the lawsuit, but it may be a few years before a trial or settlement.

Frank Vaisvilas

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel