Menoher Boulevard open with modified traffic patterns due to landslide

Apr. 4—JOHNSTOWN, Pa. — Traffic along Menoher Boulevard has been reduced to one lane in each direction due to a landslide just below the state road.

Southmont Fire Deputy Chief Edward Burkett said a more than 200 foot wide area became unstable Wednesday night, bringing down trees, soil and power lines between Menoher Boulevard and Barnett Street.

The slide occurred following three days of, at times, heavy rainfall in the region.

The corridor has been prone to slides in the past.

Crews have closed Barnett Street for safety reasons while PennDOT investigates the extent of the issue, Burkett said.

As of 9:30 am Thursday, traffic continues to be permitted to travel both inbound and outbound on Menoher Boulevard via modified travel lanes that are typically designated for traffic heading southbound up the road, which is also state Route 271.

Burkett said Southmont crews were initially dispatched at 7:35 p.m. Wednesday on a report of a low-hanging tree on Menoher Boulevard.

But responders soon determined the tree was leaning due to significant erosion, he said.