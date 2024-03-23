Menaul School names first female Head of School

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Menaul School has announced its new president and head of school. Julie Bean is the first woman to hold the position in the school’s 128-year history.

The school says Bean has held multiple leadership positions at Wyoming Seminary in Pennsylvania, and has a background in therapy. “As the only full-time, international boarding school in Albuquerque, representing over 20 different countries, Menaul is unique in its World Smart Education. At the same time, we’re firmly rooted in our unique New Mexico culture and traditions,” said Interim President and Head of School, David Breidenbach. “Finding the right fit in a dynamic leader that could merge into so much positive restructuring at the school was a huge undertaking for the Search Committee. Julie Bean is an absolute standout and will lead Menaul far into the future.”

Bean and her husband Mike have been married for 25 years and have two children. Bean will begin her new position at Menaul School this summer.

