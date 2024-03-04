MENASHA - A $1 million bond has been set for a 54-year-old Menasha woman charged with the killing of a 71-year-old man in February.

Catherine Cheskie is charged with first-degree intentional homicide for the fatal shooting of her boyfriend, Thomas Guyette. Police officers were called at 5:09 a.m. Feb. 24 to the Menasha residence after a renter at the residence called in a report of a male with a gunshot wound.

According to the criminal complaint, when police arrived, Cheskie was lying on the couch and told police she and her boyfriend had been arguing and that he was in the bedroom.

When police went into the bedroom, they found Guyette on the bed with a gunshot wound to his chest. He was pronounced dead soon after.

At the time of arrest, Cheskie told police Guyette was holding a gun during the argument and that she took the gun away from him. She told police the gun went off, but not while she was around Guyette.

A renter told police he heard the couple arguing and then a gunshot, according to the complaint. When the renter went to check on the couple, he saw Guyette on the bed and Cheskie with a gun in her hand, and the renter then called the police.

At the Menasha Police Department, Cheskie told investigators she was legally blind so she couldn’t fire a gun.

Cheskie made an initial appearance on the homicide charge Friday. A preliminary hearing is set for March 11.

Sophia Voight covers local government and politics in the Fox Valley for The Post-Crescent. She can be reached with feedback and story tips at svoight@postcrescent.com.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Menasha woman charged in February shooting death of boyfriend