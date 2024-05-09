Menasha public library temporarily moving amid upcoming renovations

MENASHA, Wis. (WFRV) – Menasha’s Public Library will soon be making a temporary move across town.

As the library undergoes renovations for the rest of the year, officials will move some of its book collection to the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh at the Fox Cities.

“It really leans into where our programming for the library has gone the last couple years, we’ve really focused on doing hands-on learning,” said library director Brian Kopetsky when asked why the renovation project is important.

Library officials have several projects in the works right now. They will add more conference rooms inside the library, expand and bring their makerspace (where they have hands-on activities and 3-D printers) to the main floor of the library, and create a re-imagined teen space.

The library will close at its current location on May 24. Library officials said they’ll pack up their stuff and begin the process of moving it across town to UWO at Fox Cities’ campus.

“Now we won’t have quite as much of our materials but we will be able to do programming in the space while we’re they’re temporarily,” said Kopetsky.

Local 5 News has learned that the plan is to use the university’s student union and some of the surrounding classrooms and conference rooms for their temporary library location.

“UWO Fox Cities is happy to step forward as a supportive neighbor, partner and temporary home away from home for the Menasha Public Library during its transformation,” said a UWO at Fox Cities official in a statement.

Library officials said they hope to open at the temporary location at the beginning of July, finish the renovations at their permanent location in December, and welcome patrons back in January.

“It will make everything worthwhile,” said Kopetsky.

Library officials said the renovations will cost between $8 million to $9 million. They said most of the money will come from private donations. The city will provide about $3 million for the project.

An official with the city of Menasha told Local 5 News that the city still needs to give final approval for the library to move to the UWO at the Fox Cities location.

