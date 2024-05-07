Menasha police seek voter approval to hire, train and equip six additional officers

Menasha police say their staffing hasn't kept pace with the growth of the city.

MENASHA — Menasha police made a plea Monday to go to referendum this fall asking voters to approve the hiring of six additional officers at a cost of nearly $950,000 annually.

The police department currently employs 32 sworn officers, or 1.8 officers per 1,000 residents.

According to FBI statistics, the average ratio in Wisconsin is 2.2 officers per 1,000 residents and the average ratio in the nation is 2.4 officers per 1,000 residents.

"Menasha would need to add seven officers to match the state ratio and 11 officers to match the national ratio," Police Chief Nick Thorn said.

The city's Administration Committee postponed action on the referendum until its Aug. 5 meeting to give Finance Director Jennifer Sassman time to receive information from the state on how the referendum might affect Menasha's state shared revenues.

The referendum, as currently proposed, would be held Nov. 5 and ask voters to approve exceeding state levy limits by $949,207 annually to hire, equip and train six additional police officers.

The amount represents an 8.1% increase in the city tax levy.

"It comes down to the city's finances and can we afford this or do we do less," Common Council member Ted Grade said.

Menasha Police Chief Nick Thorn

Why are more police officers needed in Menasha?

Menasha's population has increased 23% in the past 50 years, rising from 14,836 in 1970 to 18,268 in 2020 as the city has grown east of Oneida Street.

During that time, police staffing has increase 3% through the addition of one school resource officer in 2022.

"Policing has changed significantly over the past 50 years, and our workload continues to increase," Thorn said in a memorandum to the council.

In 2011, Menasha police responded to 11,952 calls for service. In 2023, the number rose to 13,628, a 14% increase.

Thorn said the department's average response time has increased from 12 minutes in 2017 to 23 minutes in 2023.

"Unfortunately, what has transpired over the past several years has put us significantly behind," Thorn said.

The heavy workload can result in forced overtime, officer fatigue and burnout; increased risks to officers due to a lack of adequate backup; and an overreliance on mutual aid from nearby agencies. It also can limit community outreach and training opportunities for officers and impede the department's ability to recruit and retain employees.

"We hire exceptional individuals with tremendous work ethic and commitment to service, but we have to be realistic in assessing their capability to handle such a volume of work," Thorn said.

During Monday's council meeting, residents spoke in favor of adding police officers, but there wasn't a consensus on whether they should be added all at once or over time, nor was there a consensus on whether the officers should be funded within the levy limits or outside the levy limits.

How is the police department currently staffed?

The police department's 32 sworn officers are assigned to the following positions.

Police chief

Deputy chief

Six lieutenants (five for patrol, one for investigations)

Two investigators

Lake Winnebago Area Metropolitan Enforcement Group investigator

Public information officer

Four school resource officers

16 patrol officers

The six new positions would consist of three patrol officers, two investigators and a lieutenant.

An earlier presentation called for hiring seven officers, with the additional position assigned to mental health or traffic enforcement, but that's not the current proposal.

"If that's something the community wants us to explore, then we would ask to move up to seven," Thorn said.

Menasha police respond to a 2019 fatal shooting that occurred while officers were executing a search warrant at an apartment in the 900 block of Tayco Street.

How much would the additional officers cost homeowners?

Information presented Monday show the additional six officers would cost $949,207 annually, including salaries and benefits, equipment, vehicles and training.

The cost translates to a tax increase of 73 cents per $1,000 of property value.

The owner of a $200,000 home would pay an additional $146 in annual property taxes, and the owner of a $300,000 home would pay an additional $219 in annual taxes.

Developer Steve Atkins, whose company is building $600,000 to $700,000 homes in the Woodland Lakes Cottages subdivision, said the additional tax burden could turn away prospective buyers.

"The No. 1 reason that people choose not to buy in Menasha, and in particular our development right now, is high taxes," he said.

Proposed referendum doesn't contain a sunset clause

The referendum, as currently drafted, would read as follows.

"Under state law, the increase in the levy of the City of Menasha for the tax to be imposed for the next fiscal year, 2025, is limited to 1.7%, which results in a levy of $11,750,084. Shall the City of Menasha be allowed to exceed this limit and increase the levy for the next fiscal year, 2025, for the purpose of hiring six (6) additional police officers, and provide the necessary training, equipment, and vehicles, by a total of 8.08%, which results in a levy of $12,699,291, and on an ongoing basis, include the increase of $949,207 for each fiscal year going forward?"

