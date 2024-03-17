Menasha man arrested for 6th OWI offense, multiple calls reported him being ‘all over’ I-41

FOND DU LAC, Wis. (WFRV) – A man from Menasha has been charged with his sixth OWI offense after multiple callers reported a truck being “all over the roadway” on I-41.

According to the Wisconsin Department of Transportation, James K. Clark was arrested on March 17 by the Wisconsin State Patrol (WSP) Fond du Lac Post for allegedly driving under the influence.

Clark, 49, was pulled over by a WSP Trooper on I-41 near Fond du Lac for lane deviation and speed after multiple people called the Winnebago County 911 Communication Center and the Fond du Lac County Communications Center to report his driving.

A subsequent investigation, including signs of impairment and standard field sobriety, reportedly indicated that Clark was operating under the influence, authorities say.

A legal blood draw was conducted at a local hospital, and he was booked into the Fond du Lac County Jail and charged with OWI – 6th Offense and Operating a Motor Vehicle after Suspension.

No other details were provided.

