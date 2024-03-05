Menasha celebrates 150 years as a city with governor's commendation, music, cake and beer

MENASHA — The city's first mayor, O. J. Hall, emerged from a time machine Tuesday to recount what Menasha was like when he was in office 150 years ago, and what it has become today with its "pretty paved roads."

Hall, portrayed by historical reenactor Troy Wittmann, looked out the window of the Menasha City Center to see the Menasha Marina.

"How far our little city has come," Hall said. "I often joked that if I live a good life and an inspired life, and one day when I meet my maker, if I find out that heaven is not as nice as Menasha, I'm going to ask my creator to send me back.

"After all, what's a cloud when you have all these waterways."

Hall's appearance was a highlight of Menasha's sesquicentennial party, held in the Community Room at the City Center. About 200 people attended the festivities.

The event featured remarks by Mayor Don Merkes, a recognition of indigenous peoples, a video appearance by Gov. Tony Evers, a governor's certificate of commendation, performances by the Menasha High School band, presentations of birthday cards and songs by Menasha elementary students, and cake by Manderfield's Home Bakery.

Merkes said Menasha has been a home to innovative and ambitious people for generations. He praised the families and leaders "who had a vision that this location on the water could be a thriving community with ample water power and opportunity."

"And it turns out they were right," Merkes said. "Menasha is successful today, and we have 18,000 people who live here."

Following the gathering, Tight Barrel Distillery-Bare Bones Taproom held happy hours to celebrate the release of Gold Label Beer, one of the flagship brands of the former Walter Bros. Brewing Co.

Bare Bones Brewery of Oshkosh brewed 15 barrels of Gold Label Beer for Menasha's sesquicentennial. The beer is available on draft or in cans at 10 bars, pubs, taverns and restaurants in Menasha and Fox Crossing.

Menasha timeline: City celebrates 150 years as "Your Place on the Water"

Menasha is in the middle of a year-long celebration

Menasha incorporated as a city on March 5, 1874, but it has been celebrating its sesquicentennial since January and will continue to do so in the coming months.

The Great Button Hunt is underway and will last through December. Participants can purchase a Menasha sesquicentennial lanyard for $1.50 and then collect buttons from participating Menasha businesses and organizations.

More: Menasha Public Library accelerates pace of $8 million renovation due to donor interest

A trivia challenge was held in January, followed by a speed puzzle competition, a blood drive and a painting party in February.

In April, Menasha will plant 150 trees on Arbor Day. In May, the Menasha Sesquicentennial Committee will partner with the Menasha Historical Society to organize a hunt for historical houses in the city, and the Menasha Landmarks Commission will sponsor a downtown history walk.

Evelynn Foster plays with the Menasha High School band during the city's sesquicentennial celebration Tuesday.

'Celebrate Menasha!' will be held June 21 and 22

The biggest event of the year will be "Celebrate Menasha!" on June 21 and 22. The gathering will feature bands, kayak races on the Fox River, an antique car show, a motorcade of Ford Model T cars and fireworks.

Many of the details still are being finalized.

Also in June, an art exhibition focused on Menasha's past, present and future will be unveiled at the Alyward Gallery at the University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh Fox Cities campus, 1478 Midway Road.

Menasha plans to spend $100,000 on its sesquicentennial, according to the city's 2024 budget. The city and Menasha Utilities each will provide $10,000, and $80,000 is anticipated in gifts and donations.

Contact Duke Behnke at 920-993-7176 or dbehnke@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter at @DukeBehnke.

This article originally appeared on Appleton Post-Crescent: Menasha celebrates 150 years as a city with commendation, music, cake