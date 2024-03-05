Men who tackled suspect at rally declared heroes by Jackson County

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A tag team tackle by Kansas City Chiefs fans Feb. 14 outside Union Station at a Chiefs victory rally was perhaps more important than any in the Super Bowl.

On Monday, the two men were honored for their heroics.

Kansas City family sending loved one’s ashes to space

When a person believed to be a juvenile with a gun ran by after the shooting and then started back toward Union Station, Trey Filter was the first to leap into action.

“Once I did that, he broke my tackle and Paul here, he dove on him,” Filter described.

“He hit him and then he got loose and I was right there like Trey said, when I took him down, we rolled,” Paul Contreras chimed in.

That’s when they saw the gun up close.

“As much as we were keeping him down, he was fighting to get up, but we couldn’t let him get back to his feet.”

FOX4 newsletters: Get the latest news delivered to your inbox

Two adults have been charged with murder, two juveniles are also facing gun charges from the shooting that killed one and injured nearly two dozen others. They’ve yet to be charged as adults and their names have not been released.

“The tragedy that happened at that parade could have been a whole lot worse had it not been for your actions of you and Trey on that day,” Jackson County Legislator DaRon McGee said during Monday’s meeting.

Filter, who’s from Wichita, and Contreras, who’s from the Omaha area, were at the Jackson County Legislature meeting where they were honored for their bravery, selflessness and heroism.

“This County owes you a debt of gratitude for your heroic actions. You just stepped up and stepped in to protect people you’ve never met and don’t even know,” McGee said.

“There are guardian angels that show up sometimes when we need them and that is you two one hundred percent,” Legislator Manny Abarca said, who co-sponsored the resolution.

Each of the men say they didn’t have time to think, but meeting for the first time Monday, they were grateful to one another.

“Trey, thank you for doing what you did at that moment,” Contreras said.

“I’m sure glad Paul was here to help,” Filter responded.

As for being called a hero, the men said they didn’t do anything they wouldn’t have expected anyone else to do in their place.

“That’s very humbling to be called that. There’s people I call when I need help. I think we could all be heroes at the right time we need to be,” Filter said.

New Kansas City BBQ team taking over KCI Airport restaurant site

“We were there at the wrong time, but I guess it was the right time to do what what we needed to do and we did it,” Contreras said.

Sasha and John Krough and Mike Aciego were also honored Monday. Each came to the aid of Jenipher Cabrera, 20, when she was shot a couple blocks away at 27th and McGee as she and her family were heading to the rally that day.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to FOX 4 Kansas City WDAF-TV | News, Weather, Sports.