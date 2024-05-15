Men from Macomb, Grand Rapids, accused of setting illegal fire on Isle Royale

Three Michigan men face federal charges for allegedly setting an illegal fire while camping at Isle Royale National Park.

U.S. Attorney for the Western District of Michigan Mark Totten brought the charges, alleging the three men camped illegally at the park in the summer of 2022 and lit a fire improperly, causing damage to the park.

The northern Michigan park, popular with hikers, hunters, and naturalists, dates to 1940, located on an island archipelago in Lake Superior. It's home to Isle Royale greenstone, the state's official gem.

Dylan Kenneth Wagner, 29 of Grand Rapids, Jason Arden Allard, 28 of Macomb, and Scott Warren Allard, 30 of Clinton Township, face one count of lighting, tending, or using a fire causing damage to real property and one count of violating conditions established by the superintendent at Isle Royale National Park.

"Some of America’s most stunning places are right here in Michigan, including Isle Royale National Park,” said U.S. Attorney Mark Totten. “These alleged crimes threatened the safety of park visitors, employees, and the ecosystem that sustains a rich diversity of life. We’re committed to protecting Isle Royale National Park and Michigan’s other national treasures for all to enjoy – today and for generations to come."

Officials allege that during the defendants' stay at Isle Royale National Park on Aug. 12 and 13, 2022, the three men camped illegally, north of the Mount Franklin and Tobin Harbor trails, too close to the trail. The men lit a fire not in a metal ring or grill provided by the park, causing a public safety hazard and the burning of park property, officials said.

The charges have a maximum penalty of up to six months imprisonment, up to a $5,000 fine, up to five years probation, and mandatory restitution. National Park Service law enforcement officers investigated the case.

This article originally appeared on Detroit Free Press: 3 Michigan men accused of setting illegal fire on Isle Royale