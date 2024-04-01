Men indicted for their roles in NYPD Officer Jonathan Diller’s murder

The men charged for their roles in the death of Officer Jonathan Diller have been indicted, prosecutors said Monday.

Guy Rivera, 34, was indicted for the first-degree murder of Diller and for first-degree attempted murder for trying to fire his weapon at an NYPD sergeant at the Far Rockaway scene last week.

Lindy Jones, 41, was behind the wheel of the 2016 Kia Soul when Diller, who was posthumously promoted to the rank of detective, and Sgt. Sasha Rosen attempted to pull him over on Mott Ave. near Smith Place on March 25.

Diller and Rosen repeatedly asked Rivera to roll down the window before they were able to open the car door, prosecutors said.

Once they opened the door, Rivera pulled out a gun and shot Diller in the stomach. The man then pointed his gun at Rosen and tried to pull the trigger, but the loaded gun was jammed, they added.

Diller later died at Jamaica Hospital and was laid to rest on Saturday.

Jones was also indicted Monday on a criminal possession of a weapon charge for a second gun that was found in the car.

“The killing of a New York City police officer strikes at the heart of this city and rattles any sense of security in a civilized society,” Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz said in a statement.

“The grand jury has returned several felony charges against these defendants in the death of Detective Jonathan Diller, a dedicated officer, father, husband and son who lost his life while carrying out his duty to serve and protect the community.”

If convicted, Rivera could spend up to life in prison without the possibility of parole and Jones could serve up to 15 years in addition to another 15 years for an unrelated and ongoing weapons charge from April 2023, prosecutors said.