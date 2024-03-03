Men detained in Berlin are not suspected fugitive far-left terrorists

Emergency services stand at a property during an operation connected with the manhunt for the two suspected robbers Ernst-Volker Staub and Burkhard Garweg, who are still on the run. Paul Zinken/dpa

The men detained in connection with the hunt for two fugitive suspected terrorist members of the far-left Red Army Faction (RAF) are not suspects Ernst-Volker Staub and Burkhard Garweg, according to a spokeswoman for the State Criminal Police Office of Lower Saxony.

Police carried out large-scale raids in Berlin on Sunday morning, seeking Staub and Garweg, two suspected terrorist members of the RAF who are still on the run after going into hiding decades ago.

Shots were fired by emergency services in connection with a door opening, said the spokeswoman, adding that there were no injuries.

A dpa reporter saw several people being taken away by police officers during the operation, possibly to establish their identities.

Other dpa reporters reported that a special task force and an armoured vehicle were on the scene and a police dog was also deployed.