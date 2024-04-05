Men connected to ambush face charges in Ada County

Apr. 5—A preliminary hearing is set to begin Monday in Ada County for two men charged in connection with an ambush at a Boise hospital March 20 and who are also possible suspects in the deaths of two men in Nez Perce and Clearwater counties.

Nicholas D. Umphenour, 28, and Skylar W. Meade, 31, will appear together before Magistrate Abraham Wingrove at 8:30 a.m. MDT. Umphenour, of Weippe, faces five felonies, including assault or battery upon certain personnel, use of a deadly weapon in commission of a felony and escape by one on probation of a felony.

Meade, of Twin Falls County, faces one felony charge of escape. Bond for each of them has been set at $2 million.

According to the Idaho State Police, Umphenour and Meade, while on the run from the alleged escape shortly after 2 a.m. March 20 from the ambulance bay of Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center in Boise, apparently fled to northern Idaho and allegedly killed Gerald Don Henderson, 72, of Orofino and James L. Mauney, 83, of Juliaetta.

There have been no charges filed so far in connection with the deaths of Henderson and Mauney. But Amy Agenbroad, a public information officer for Idaho State Police, said in an email to the Lewiston Tribune on Thursday that the state police "continue to collaborate with federal, state and local law enforcement in their unwavering pursuit of justice for the victims. Charges are being sought in multiple jurisdictions and (the state police) is working closely with prosecutors throughout the state to ensure effective prosecution for these heinous crimes."

Henderson's body was found near his remote cabin in Orofino where, the state police said, he had taken in Umphenour about a decade ago when Umphenour was in his late teens and having trouble at home.

Mauney's body was found near Leland, east of Juliaetta. He was reported missing when he failed to return from walking his dogs. Investigators found shackles at Henderson's cabin, believed to have been Meade's, and Mauney's minivan was located about seven hours south in Filer, Idaho.

As agents secured that area, Meade and Umphenour fled in separate cars but were apprehended, police said.

Two women also have been charged in connection with the crimes. Tonia Huber of Filer has been charged with felony harboring a fugitive, eluding police and drug possession. She was driving the truck Meade was in when police caught up to him, investigators said.

Tia J. Garcia, of Twin Falls, owned the car that Meade and Umphenour fled in after the ambush at the Boise hospital where officers were preparing to bring Meade back to prison. Three officers were wounded in the exchange but all are expected to recover.

Shawn Kelley of the Ada County Prosecutor's Office said Garcia falsely reported the car stolen less than an hour after the ambush. Text messages from the day before showed that Umphenour had instructed her to do so, Kelley said.

Court records show that Umphenour is being represented by Brian Christopher Marx of the Ada County public defender's office. Robert Ross Chastain of Boise has been retained by Meade.

Heather C. Reilly is the lead attorney representing the state.

