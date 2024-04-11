Men charged in death of Rochester man at Portsmouth parking garage claim self defense

PORTSMOUTH — The two defendants charged in connection to the August death of Zachary Colbroth after his fall from the city’s High-Hanover parking garage claim they acted in self-defense.

Andrew Lucas, a 24-year-old Farmington resident, and 25-year-old Barrington resident Vincenzo Panetta had self-defense notices filed on their behalf in Rockingham County Superior Court by their respective attorneys. Panetta is scheduled to go on trial for his alleged actions this fall, with jury selection scheduled for Oct. 21. Lucas does not yet have a trial date.

In November, the two men were each charged with various felony and misdemeanor level offenses tied to the alleged Aug. 26 incident in downtown Portsmouth, including negligent homicide.

Lucas’ notice of self-defense was filed by his lawyer, Joseph Plaia, on Feb. 5. Attorney Mark Sisti represents Panetta and filed his client’s self-defense notice on Feb. 8.

Lucas’ self-defense notice states his alleged conduct was “justified under (state statute) in response to actions and aggression by the alleged victim.” The notice says “the defendant had a reasonable belief that his safety and well-being and the safety and well-being of others were threatened,” adding “any actions by the defendant were to discourage the alleged victim from continuing to threaten his/other’s safety and well-being.”

Panetta’s self-defense notification reads as follows: “As grounds he states that any physical contact made by him toward the alleged victim was made in defense of another or defense of himself. Said contact was non-deadly force and was not initiated by Vincenzo Panetta. The defendant further asserts that he made no contact with the alleged victim nor threatened the alleged victim’s life. He denies any and all actions that would have proximately caused the death of the alleged victim.”

The confrontation between two parties allegedly began at the Portsmouth Gas Light Co., a Market Street bar and restaurant that caters to young adults. Portsmouth police responded to a report of an assault at 12:52 a.m. on Aug. 26, which allegedly came before Colbroth’s fatal three-story fall from the parking garage moments later. Police said Colbroth fell while attempting to flee from his attackers.

The late Rochester resident was transported to Portsmouth Regional Hospital after falling, where he succumbed to his injuries. He was 28 years old.

Deputy Rockingham County Attorney Kristin Vartanian is prosecuting both defendants’ cases with co-counsel Andrew Sarasin.

Vartanian did not comment directly on the case when reached Wednesday.

“The Portsmouth Police Department worked incredibly hard on this investigation and we will treat this case like any other as we move forward,” she said.

Authorities have stated witnesses and video footage show a confrontation began at the Gas Light's third floor nightclub with a group of men, "including Panetta and Lucas, yelling at the victim, later identified as Zachary Colbroth, and the group he was with.” Colbroth was then allegedly assaulted near the entrance of the parking garage, where he tried to escape after fleeing.

Lucas and Panetta are accused of then following Colbroth into the parking garage.

The negligent homicide indictment against Lucas alleges he “directed offensive or threatening language” at Colbroth inside the Gas Light, followed him outside, struck him “multiple times causing him to fall to the ground,” and continued striking Colbroth while he was on the ground.

Panetta’s negligent homicide indictment alleges he acted in the same manner as Lucas, as well stating he attempted to kick Colbroth while he was on the ground and knocked him back to the ground after he got up and tried backing away.

Panetta faces 15 charges. He was charged with negligent homicide, principal or accomplice to negligent homicide, second degree assault and principal or accomplice to second degree assault, all Class B felonies, in addition to a single count of reckless conduct, one count of criminal threatening and nine counts of simple assault, all Class A misdemeanors.

A dispositional conference in Panetta’s case occurred April 2.

Sisti said his client “is never going to plead guilty to a homicide-related case,” adding Panetta “had nothing to do with Mr. Colbroth falling from the parking garage.”

“The notice of self defense is applicable to the assault case. As far as the negligent homicide case in this concern, Mr. Panetta did not touch the victim in this case… That was an act that he was completely detached from.”

“I’d like to get this off of the young man’s back. It’s a heck of a burden,” Sisti said of the charges against Panetta.

Lucas was hit with 13 charges stemming from the incident, including the same four felonies as Panetta, and nine Class A misdemeanor charges, including a single count of reckless conduct, seven counts of simple assault and one count of criminal threatening.

“He maintains his innocence against the allegations,” Plaia said Wednesday.

Court records show Plaia has filed a motion to withdraw as Lucas’ counsel due to the defendant’s failure to communicate with Plaia on multiple occasions.

Plaia confirmed his intention of withdrawing as Lucas’ attorney but noted he is still his counsel for the time being.

“I really feel that this is a very unfortunate situation and I think it’s unfortunate that Andrew’s been charged on top of that,” he said.

A dispositional conference in Lucas’ case is set for April 30, according to court records.

“Our hope is he gets an attorney by then and we’re able to talk more about whether this case will go to trial or if there will be some kind of a resolution,” Vartanian said of Lucas’ case.

In April 2021, Lucas was convicted on a single count of disorderly conduct in Strafford County Superior Court, a charge stemming from his involvement in a July 2020 fight in Rochester. He was sentenced to one year in jail, which was suspended for two years, and he was ordered to perform 20 hours of community service.

In that case, three other charges against Lucas — second degree assault, criminal threatening against a person and simple assault — were dropped.

The charges in both Lucas’ and Panetta’s cases were filed Nov. 17.

Lucas and Panetta both waived their arraignments in Rockingham County Superior Court in Brentwood in December.

A judge approved bail orders for Lucas and Panetta in December. They are court-ordered not to contact each other or Colbroth’s family, and neither of them can possess firearms or ammunition. The orders bar the two men from drinking alcohol and notes they must refrain from discussing the case with two people named in the bail orders and with employees of the Portsmouth Gas Light Co.

The prosecution has agreed with both defendants to release copies of Colbroth’s autopsy and emergency room images, in addition to bystander footage of emergency personnel giving him first aid after his fall, to their counsel “for purposes of trial preparation,” court documents read.

