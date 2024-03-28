Men arrested in at least six sex offense cases through March

View a previous report on one of the suspects’ arrests in the video player above.

COLUMBUS (WCMH) – A Groveport man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a minor over a span of eight years, and was one of multiple sex offense cases this month in which authorities took someone into custody.

According to Franklin County court records, the mother of a 13-year-old girl walked into her daughter’s room at 3 a.m. Monday and found 33-year-old Jonathan Chavarria in bed with the girl.

Police reported that Chavarria immediately fled the scene, and the girl was taken to Nationwide Children’s Hospital, where she was interviewed by sexual assault nurses. The victim told investigators that Chavarria had been abusing her since she was 5.

Chavarria was arrested Tuesday and faced a Franklin County Municipal Court judge Wednesday for an arraignment hearing. He was issued a $250,000 bond and ordered to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on April 5.

Hospital visit turns into arrest

Also arrested Tuesday was 31-year-old Marcos Elias, who arrived at a hospital emergency room that morning with a 15-year-old girl.

The girl was being treated for unspecified medical reasons, but an Ohio State police officer contacted the sexual assault unit on reports that the suspect allegedly admitted to having sexual relations with the girl.

Elias was charged with sexual conduct with a minor and was issued a $25,000 bond in municipal court. He is scheduled for a preliminary hearing on April 5.

Two girls report months of abuse

On Monday, police arrested 47-year-old Joseph Henry, who police say sexually abused two girls over the past three months in the Central Hilltop area. Court documents show that Columbus police received a call from a 13-year-old girl, who said that Henry sexually abused her on Feb. 8.

Police additionally learned that a 15-year-old girl was allegedly molested “almost every day” by Henry from December to January. Police interviewed Henry on March 20, when he admitted he asked one of the girls to take her clothes off but said it was a “prank” and a “learning lesson.”

Henry was charged with two counts of sexual battery and was issued a $250,000 bond. His preliminary hearing is also scheduled for April 5.

Victim flees to safety

Ten days prior, Columbus police arrested 37-year-old Christopher Morgan, who is charged with the rape and kidnapping of an unknown-aged female on March 15 in northeast Columbus, near Westerville.

The victim told police that Morgan entered her room and began assaulting her and she was unable to fight him off. He then reportedly ordered her to shower. The victim hid in her closet afterward. Court documents said once she thought Morgan was gone, she left the home and called police.

The victim was taken to Mount Carmel St. Ann’s for a sexual assault exam, and police collected evidence for testing. Morgan was issued a $350,000 bond and will next appear in court on April 5.

Through March, NBC4 has covered other sex offense cases, including a former basketball coach charged with having sex with multiple players, including one for over two years. On March 18, a Madison Township man was arrested and accused of raping an 8-year-old girl, who told police that the abuse had been occurring over the previous months. And earlier in March, a Belmont County man was arrested in North Carolina after he drove six hours south, from Ohio to Rowan County, to meet a teenager he met online with the purpose of having sex.

In recent court developments, two central Ohio men have been sentenced for sexual crimes: Joseph Ennemoser, of Sugar Grove, was sentenced to 19-23 years after pleading guilty to abduction and importuning. And on Feb. 28, a nine-day, civil-suit trial of Matthew Schaitel ended with a $10 million settlement for a group of ten women, who accused the massage therapist of sexual imposition in 2021.

