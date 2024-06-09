Men arrested in 2 counties on murder, accessory charges for Rock Hill block party shooting

Two men face charges for their alleged roles in a June 1 Rock Hill block party shooting that killed two people and injured two others.

Lancaster County sheriff’s deputies on Friday arrested Ji’shae Clyburn, a 19-year-old from Heath Springs, for murder, the Rock Hill Police Department said in a news release. Quantrel Jaheim Barrino, an 18-year-old from Lancaster, was arrested in Rock Hill early Saturday for being an accessory to murder, the news release said.

Police said officers arrested both men without incident in connection with the killing of 44-year-old Montest Mincey. A news release called Clyburn “responsible for the shooting death” but didn’t provide further information about his role in the incident. Barrino’s charge is connected to actions he took before Mincey’s death, the news release said.

Maricus Kirk, a 21-year-old from Lancaster, also was killed in the June 1 shooting. It’s unclear whether Clyburn or Barrino played any roles in Kirk’s killing. Police haven’t announced other arrests in the case.

A 25-year-old woman and 24-year-old man also received gunshot wounds.

Rock Hill police said detectives are continuing to investigate the shooting.

What happened at Rock Hill block party?

Rock Hill police previously said officers responded to the shooting in the 900 block of Southland Drive after 10 p.m. on June 1. That’s in a residential area in southern Rock Hill where Mount Holly and Saluda roads intersect.

Hundreds of people were at the event, police said. Officials have not released details of how the shooting happened, or what led to the gunfire. People ran for safety after shots were fired, according to police and The Herald’s news partner, WSOC-TV.

Herald reporter Andrew Dys contributed to this story.