Memphis weather: Gusty winds and plenty of rain could cause power outages, downed trees

A high wind advisory along with afternoon rain showers is expected for the Memphis area, while the rest of the week appears to be clear from inclement weather.

Monday's temperature is expected to reach a high of near 65 degrees, with precipitation totals possibly between one and two inches. There is a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 5 p.m. The low tonight will be around 52 degrees. The weather will produce showers and possibly a thunderstorm before 11 p.m., then a chance of showers between 11 p.m. and 1 p.m. Some of the storms this evening could be more severe and produce heavy rainfall.

High wind warning could impact Memphis area

Monday’s weather brings a wind advisory that will remain into effect until 1 a.m. Tuesday. Wind gusts could be as high as 55 miles-per-hour. The portions of East Arkansas, North Mississippi, and West Tennessee that includes Memphis are all under the wind advisory.

High winds could result in tree limbs being blown down, unsecured objects blown around and potentially power outages. Motorists should use extra caution and people need to secure outdoor objects.

The primary hazard for tonight remains the same: damaging winds. Here's a look at the individual probability of damaging wind within 25 miles of a point. These probabilities might seem low, but consider that your average risk on any given day is about 1%. Stay #WeatherAware ⛈️ pic.twitter.com/KM7le60iks — NWS Memphis (@NWSMemphis) March 25, 2024

Memphis 6-day forecast

Tuesday: mostly cloudy, then gradually becoming sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. At night, mostly clear, with a low around 39.

Wednesday: Sunny, with a near 58 degrees. At night, partly cloudy, with a low around 39.

Thursday: Sunny, with a high near 62 degrees. Clear at night, with a low around 42.

Friday: Sunday, with a high near 70 degrees. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 52.

Saturday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 75 degrees. Partly cloudy at night, with a low around 58.

Sunday: Partly sunny, with a high near 79 degrees.

