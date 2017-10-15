Memphis uses 5 turnovers to hand No. 25 Navy 1st loss, 30-27

Memphis head coach Mike Norvell celebrates after defensive back Austin Hall intercepted a pass to seal a 30-27 upset win over Navy in the final minutes of the fourth quarter in an NCAA college football game Saturday, Oct. 14, 2017, in Memphis, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (AP) — Riley Ferguson threw three touchdown passes and Memphis took advantage of five turnovers by No. 25 Navy to hand the Midshipmen their first loss, 30-27 on Saturday.

Quarterback Zach Abey ran for 146 yards for Navy (5-1, 3-1 American Athletic Conference), but the Tigers held the nation's leading running game 100 yards below its 416-yard average. Abey surpassed 1,000 yards rushing this season with a 28-yard run late in the fourth quarter, but was responsible for all five turnovers.

"I can't remember the last time we had five turnovers," said Navy coach Ken Niumatalolo. "You aren't going to beat anyone with five turnovers."

Memphis (5-1, 2-1) beat a Top-25 opponent for the third straight time, including two this season.

Ferguson passed for 279 yards and Anthony Miller had 10 receptions for 90 yards and two TDs. Ferguson has 10 TD passes and no interceptions in his past two games.

"It's humbling and it's a blessing to be in this position, beating two Top 25 teams," Ferguson said. "It was just a matter of being disciplined and staying focused on the little details."

The Tigers took a 20-19 lead on a 42-yard field goal by Riley Patterson late in the third quarter, the game's fifth lead change. Memphis extended its lead to 27-19 by piecing together a 99-yard scoring drive early in the fourth, capped by an 8-yard TD pass to Miller.

After another 42-yard field goal by Patterson in the fourth made it 30-19, Navy trimmed to deficit to 30-27 with 3:25 to go and had one final opportunity in the final two minutes. But Memphis linebacker Austin Hall ended the comeback try with his second interception with 1:42 to go.

"The defense stepped up today," Hall said. "Everyone did their job."

Navy rushed 36 times for 155 yards in the first half and dominated time of possession. The Midshipmen controlled the ball for 20:06 minutes of the opening half.

THE TAKEAWAY

Navy: The Midshipmen were looking to go 6-0 for the first time in almost four decades. The division loss puts them in a bind behind the Tigers in the American Athletic Conference West race.

Memphis: The Tigers converted those takeaways into 13 points.

UP NEXT

Navy: The Midshipmen play host to the surprise AAC team this season. No. 22 UCF, led by second-year coach Scott Frost, leads the league in scoring offense and scoring defense and owns impressive wins over Maryland and Memphis.

MEMPHIS: The Tigers will not have much time to recover. They are at Houston on Thursday in another key West division game.