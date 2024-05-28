Memphis-Shelby County Schools taps Varsity Spirit, FedEx vet for general counsel's office

Justin Bailey has been selected to lead the Office of General Counsel at MSCS.

Nearly two months into her tenure as superintendent, Marie Feagins, Ed.D., has made her first major hire.

Memphis-Shelby County Schools has tapped Justin Bailey to head the office of general counsel. A veteran of both Varsity Spirit and FedEx, he replaces longtime Memphis attorney Odell Horton Jr., who stepped into the role in September 2023.

Bailey began the role Tuesday, and Horton Jr. is set to remain on board to ensure a smooth transition.

“Justin’s wealth of legal expertise and dedication to our community make him an ideal fit for our executive team,” Feagins said in a press release. “I am confident that, under his guidance, the Office of General Counsel will continue to thrive."

According to his LinkedIn page, Bailey was an assistant U.S. attorney for the Western District of Tennessee from September 2008 to October 2013. He then spent four years as litigation counsel for International Paper, before joining FedEx Freight as a senior attorney in June 2017. In December 2020, he was named senior counsel at FedEx Freight; and in April 2022, he was made associate general counsel of compliance at Varsity Spirit.

In November 2023, he became a partner with Bailey & Bailey and held the role until being hired by MSCS. Bailey also serves on the boards of Meritan and the Memphis Housing Authority, and Ebony has recognized him as one of its “30 leaders of the Future,” while the National Bar Association has named him to its list of the “Nation’s Best Advocates: 40 Lawyers Under 40.”

