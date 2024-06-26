Memphis-Shelby County Schools board OKs sweeping job cuts, $1.8 billion budget

On June 10, Memphis-Shelby County Schools superintendent Marie Feagins sent out an all-staff email outlining a proposal to cut around 1,100 positions, almost half of which were vacant. The goal was to move resources and personnel away from the central office and closer to classrooms.

Feagins didn't need the MSCS board's approval to cut the vacant posts. But she did need it to cut positions currently occupied by employees. Now, the board has given her that greenlight ― which means some employees could have their last day of work with the district this week.

The job cuts

The board approved the move during a special called meeting on June 25, and the cuts are poised to save MSCS about $68 million. The board approved the measure with an 8-1 vote. Board member Mauricio Calvo was the only "no" vote. Though 551 of the 1,100 of the impacted jobs are vacant, hundreds of employees will still be affected, and they’re set to have their last day of work on June 30. They’ll be paid through Aug. 16 and receive benefits through Aug. 31.

These employees, however, can remain employed by MSCS in a different role, as the district has made alternate offers to many of them and is giving others the chance to apply for roughly 1,000 vacant school-based positions.

"I think we struggled tonight," board chair Althea Greene said, after the meeting. "People have dedicated their life to Memphis-Shelby County Schools. And my prayer... is that we will continue to get jobs for these people."

The vote marks the conclusion of a tumultuous period for the district, which has been engulfed by conversations about the job cuts for about two weeks.

On June 10, Feagins sent out her email detailing the around 1,100 job cuts. Talk of restructuring wasn’t new. The board had discussed the possibility of eliminating 675 positions to help prevent a potential $150 million budget gap in November, and Feagins had said that top portions of the central office were “pretty bloated” when she was being interviewed for the superintendent job in February.

But the email did contain new details, and panic and anger spread quickly. Already, staffers were being notified that their positions were being eliminated. The plan was for every impacted employee to receive an alternate job offer within the district. But some employees with high-paying administrative roles were offered classroom-based posts that came with pay cuts exceeding $20,000.

Board members, too, were frustrated, and while they expressed support for the personnel changes, they strongly criticized Feagins for the way her plan was being implemented and the lack of communication they had received. During a special called meeting on June 11, the board passed a resolution pausing any more layoffs until it got more information.

MSCS employees listen to their colleagues speak during a special-called board meeting about the "rapid and chaotic changes taking place in Memphis-Shelby County Schools" on Tuesday, June 11, 2024, at Shelby County Board of Education in Memphis, Tenn.

Then, during a budget community engagement meeting on June 13, Feagins revealed that not all affected employees would immediately get alternate job offers. The district, she said at the time, had made 423 offers and received 171 acceptances, and the more than 200 other impacted staffers would have the opportunity to apply for open positions.

Feagins also apologized to employees who had felt insulted by alternate position offers they had received ― but continued to insist that the job cuts were necessary.

On June 18, more MSCS staffers received notifications that their jobs would be eliminated, in emailed letters that started by saying, “Greetings Valued Employee.” This was done despite the district’s resolution, as MSCS was legally required to provide advance notice about potential job cuts to affected employees and the state.

But the next day, MSCS general counsel Justin Bailey made it clear that the letters sent to employees about job cuts were not official letters of termination. They were notices informing staffers that their jobs would be eliminated if Feagins’ proposal was accepted by board members.

Now that the board has approved it, the position eliminations are official.

Feagins has continued to encourage affected staffers to apply for vacant jobs in the district and said they'll receive support during the hiring process. There are also a significant number of MSCS staffers who have accepted ― or are poised to accept ― open jobs.

When Feagins sent out her June 10 email, she said there were 1,069 school-based vacancies ― 552 classroom vacancies and 517 support positions. During the Tuesday meeting, Feagins said that the number of classroom vacancies had been whittled down to 463. Earlier that day, MSCS had also held a hiring blitz, where district officials had conducted 252 job interviews, and made 107 on-the-spot hires or recommendations for hire. Many of the candidates were MSCS staffers who were being affected by the personnel shifts.

The district is slated to hold another hiring blitz on July 2.

"Anybody that wants a job can have one. It may not be the same title, and it may not be in the same place," Feagins said during a media check-in at the hiring blitz. "But it is certainly a job that we need to do to work, the way we need to do it, in this season for Memphis-Shelby County Schools."

The upcoming year's budget

Feagins has maintained that the job cuts are necessary, given the slew of challenges MSCS schools are facing. And the district does have plans to inject significant funds into classrooms in the upcoming academic year.

During Tuesday’s meeting, the board also approved the district’s fiscal year 2025 $1.849 billion budget, which includes, among other things, $687.43 million for instruction, $169.73 million for instructional support, $111.35 million for student support, $254.06 million for charter schools, and $170.93 million for capital projects.

Included within that $170.93 million is $96 million for the first phase of the district’s infrastructure plan, which is focused on addressing schools’ immediate infrastructure needs, like fire safety. This is part of its effort to address about $1 billion in deferred maintenance.

Also baked into the budget are funds for a variety of initiatives to support students. For example, MSCS is planning to add an evening bus to each middle and high school, to allow more students to take part in extracurriculars. This is expected to allow an additional 7,800 students to remain after school; and the total effort is expected to cost about $14.6 million ― $10 million for transportation and $4.6 million for programming.

And it includes about $2.9 million for attendance agents that will be placed in 54 schools that have a chronic absenteeism rate of 25% or more. The overall chronic absenteeism rate in the district in the 2023-2024 school year was 27.6%.

"We have approved a balanced budget centered on students and rooted in fiscal responsibility," said board chair Althea Greene. "My colleagues and I take this very seriously, and the 2024-2025 budget reflects our commitment to this district and our community."

