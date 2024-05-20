Memphis ranked above Chicago, St. Louis in new list of top metros in the U.S.

A list ranking the top 50 metropolitan areas in the United States placed Memphis above some cities you might not expect.

In a study done by Brand Finance, a marketing consultant in London, 10,000 individuals were surveyed across the country. Survey participants were asked to express their opinions on the overall reputation of each city.

There were two main categories that people were asked to reflect on: the seven dimensions of brand activity and the seven attributes of city brand perception. The seven dimensions of brand activity are: live, study, retire, visit, invest, work locally, and work remotely. The seven attributes of city brand perception are: business and investment, livability, culture and heritage, people and values, sustainability and transport, governance, and education and science.

Through these categories and participants answers, cities were given a score out of 100 to base the rankings on. Here is what the study found.

What are the top ten cities in the United States?

The most popular city based on the metrics used in this survey is Honolulu, Hawaii. The score for this city was the highest at 82.9 which is still over 15 points away from the goal of 100. Here are the top ten cities in the United States based on perception.

Honolulu, Hawaii: 82.9 Orlando, Florida: 82.6 Nashville, Tennessee: 82.5 San Diego, California: 82.0 Miami, Florida: 81.1 Las Vegas, Nevada: 80.8 Tampa, Florida: 78.7 Denver, Colorado: 78.6 Austin, Texas: 76.5 San Antonio, Texas: 76.2

You may be wondering where more famous cities like Los Angeles and New York are on the list. While these cities are still on the list, they did not rank in the top ten. New York was just outside of the top in eleventh place with a score of 75.7. Los Angeles was a little further down the list in 21st place with a score of 73.2.

Where does Memphis rank in the best cities?

Memphis placed right in the middle at No. 26 with a score of 69.1.

Virginia Beach, Virginia was just in front of Memphis with a score of 69.2. Memphis was in front of Portland, Oregon which had a score of 68.4.

The Bluff City was also ranked higher than cities that may surprise you.

No. 28: Washington D.C. with a score of 67.8

No. 29: Sacramento with a score of 66.9

No. 30: Philadelphia with a score of 66.2

No. 32: Chicago with a score of 65.4

No. 42: St. Louis with a score of 60.1

No. 50: Detroit with a score of 50.4

