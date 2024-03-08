Memphis police officer shot during traffic stop Friday, in non-critical condition

A Memphis police officer is in non-critical condition Friday morning after being shot during a traffic stop, the Memphis Police Department said in a post on social media.

MPD said an officer had pulled over a vehicle at 4:19 a.m. on I-240 near South Parkway. At some point during the stop, the department said the officer told dispatchers he had been shot.

The driver left the scene, MPD said, and the officer was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition. His condition was upgraded to non-critical later Friday morning.

MPD did not provide any information about the driver, or the vehicle that the driver was in. Police said no additional information is available yet, but said in the post to X, formerly known as Twitter, that the investigation is ongoing.

