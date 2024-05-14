Memphis is near a major fault. What experts say you can do to prepare for an earthquake

In late 1811 and early 1812, the Mid-South was rocked by three major earthquakes, and recently, The Commercial Appeal sought to answer a few questions: What are the chances that earthquakes of this magnitude could strike again, and what would the damage be?

Let’s entertain the possibility that a repeat of 1811-12 does come soon while bearing in mind that the chances of this are slim and that you shouldn’t panic.

How can you prepare? And what should you do if the earthquake comes?

You don’t want to have large, heavy things loose in the house. Mitch Withers, Ph.D., an associate research professor with the Center for Earthquake Research and Information, suggests strapping in your water heater and nailing your bookshelf to the wall.

The seismic network map at the University of Memphis’ Center for Earthquake Research and Information, can be seen during a tour on Thursday, May 02 2024 at 3890 Central Avenue in Memphis, Tenn.

A lot of the preparation for an earthquake can double up as preparation for other emergencies. Having an emergency kit that provides you with first aid supplies, as well as three to five days of water and nonperishable food, isn’t a bad idea.

If a 7-plus magnitude earthquake does come, the shaking would be so severe you likely wouldn’t be able to stand. But there is advice for what you should do in this scenario. If your clothes catch fire, you “stop, drop, and roll," and in the event of an earthquake, you “drop, cover, and hold on.”

Get under a thick desk or table and hold on for dear life until the shaking stops. You don’t want to attempt to rush out while it’s still shaking.

“The biggest threat to people,” Withers explained, “is things falling on them.”

Once the shaking has stopped, then run outside ― while keeping in mind that there likely will be aftershocks.

But again, you shouldn’t spend your days fretting over the possibility of a catastrophic earthquake.

“The better way to go is to just prepare,” Withers said. “Do what you can to prepare and then just go live.”

This article originally appeared on Memphis Commercial Appeal: What should you do if there's a major earthquake in Memphis?