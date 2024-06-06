A Memphis to Nashville yard sale? What to know about two-decade Highway 70 Tennessee tradition

It's the most wonderful time of the year — for thrift shoppers and deal hunters. A more than two-decade tradition, the Highway 70 yard sale will dot the road between Nashville and Memphis with antique collections and flea markets between June 6-8.

Interested sellers are not required to register, but businesses are not allowed. They can, however, promote special sales at their stores if it's "in keeping with the atmosphere," according to the official sale Facebook page.

"This is our 21st year and we continue this with only two or three (organizers) from year to year," organizer Barbra Pomeroy said. "I think that's pretty impressive."

Participants are also not required to set up shop for all three days. The event isn't associated with any municipality, so all communication is run through the public Facebook page.

Here's what to know about the cross-state yard sale:

When is the sale?

The sale takes place June 6-8. Pomeroy said vendors set up at their own schedule. Some even set up a few days early and stay a few days after the official event ends, she said.

Where is Highway 70?

U.S. Route 70 is a major highway that runs east to west from Globe, Ariz. to Atlantic, N.C. through New Mexico, Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Tennessee. In Tennessee, it runs between the Memphis-Arkansas Bridge in Memphis and the North Carolina state line in eastern Cocke County.

Brownsville, Jackson, Huntingdon, New Johnsonville, Waverly and Dickson are all stops along the way between Memphis and Nashville, where shoppers will find vendors.

Are all sales on Highway 70?

Venders are not required to set up shop on the highway, but they're advised to stay "not too far off the path" for best buyer traffic.

