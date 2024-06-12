Memphis Botanic Garden names new executive director: What to know about MaryLynn Mack

The Memphis Botanic Garden has a new executive director.

MaryLynn Mack, a nationally prominent advocate for gardens, parks, museums and other public spaces and service organizations, has been chosen to lead the Audubon Park attraction after a "nationwide search," the Botanic Garden's board announced Monday.

Mack begins her duties in August, succeeding Michael D. Allen, who retires at the end of this month after almost eight years at the head of Botanic Garden.

Since 2019, Mack has been chief operating officer at South Coast Botanic Garden, an 87-acre facility located in the rolling hill country of the Palo Verdes peninsula in Los Angeles County.

She also has served as director of operations at the Desert Botanical Garden in Phoenix; the senior director of the San Diego Natural History Museum; and executive director of the San Diego Rescue Mission's Women and Children's Center.

Perhaps more crucially, she has been a major player in national organizations that promote public policy relating to the public use and preservation of natural spaces.

She is past president and a current board member of the American Public Gardens Association (APGA), which since 1940 has worked "to champion and advance public gardens as leaders, advocates, and innovators in the conservation and appreciation of plants," according to its mission statement.

In addition, last year she was appointed by the Biden administration to the board of the Institute of Museum and Library Services, a federal agency that develops policy and administers grants for libraries, museums and similar institutions.

At the Memphis Botanic Garden, Mack will oversee a 96-acre East Memphis property with 30 "specialty gardens" ("Japanese," "Roses," "Conifers," etc.), arboretums and other environments that operates on an annual budget of about $4 million and attracts about 260,000 visitors a year, including some 40,00 school-aged children, according to Olivia Wall, Botanic Garden director of marketing.

The property includes a sculpture garden; a visitors center with gallery; the new Jim Strickland Youth Education and Tropical Plant House, a $2.6 million structure that contains hundreds of varieties of plants and trees from around the world; and the Radians Amphitheater, home to the popular annual "Live at the Garden" concert series, which this year will bring such performers as Sam Hunt, Styx and John Fogerty to its outdoor stage.

“MaryLynn will not only advance the Garden but will be an asset to the city as a dedicated non-profit leader striving to foster connections within the community she serves," said David Scully, Botanic Garden board president, in a statement. "Her commitment to innovation, collaboration and inclusivity is clear; she is the perfect leader to build on the Garden's recent momentum towards modernization and horticultural excellence."

Allen's final day at the Garden is June 30. Mary-Helen Butler, the Botanic Garden's assistant executive director, will serve as interim executive director until August.

