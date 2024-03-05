Memphis-Arkansas I-55 bridge to close for two weeks for continued repairs

The Memphis to Arkansas I-55 bridge will close for two weeks to continue construction.

On Sunday, the Tennessee Department of Transportation announced that the I-55 Mississippi River Bridge will close down to continue construction on the Crump Boulevard interchange.

Repairs will include hydro-demolition and deck repair work on the I-55 bridge. A detour will be posted.

The closure will take place from Sunday, March 10, at 8 p.m. to Sunday, March, 24, at 8 p.m. The department will close the following roads along with the bridge. Local traffic will be able to continue through the McLemore exit from South Parkway.

I-55 SB will be closed at Bridgeport Road in Arkansas

I-55 NB will be closed at South Parkway

I-55 SB ramp will be closed.

Crump Boulevard WB will be closed

