Memphians impacted by gun violence offer safe space

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Taffany Wilson says her son, Kenderrick Rice, was simply a bystander when he was killed in April 2021.

“He didn’t get to live his life. He was just getting started. He was 27,” said Wilson. “I’ll never forget him. He was my firstborn. He was the one who made me a mom.”

Now, Wilson goes to the McFarland Community Center in Parkway Village once a month for the Greater Memphis Parents of Murdered Children Chapter. They call it the club no one wants to be a part of.

“We have like fraternities and sororities that we break our backs and everything else to be a part of, but to be part of a group of grievers that have lost someone in a homicide, I don’t think anybody in their right mind would ever want to be part of this club,” said Tim Williams, the leader of the Memphis chapter.

This is the only chapter in Tennessee, out of dozens nationwide. They offer help to any adult dealing with tragedy.

The mother of two of Williams’ children was murdered on July 16, 1989.

“For me, it takes my mind off of my pain, because again, this is just something that just never goes away,” said Williams.

The group offers a safe space.

“We really need somebody to hear us,” said Wilson. “A lot of sad faces come through those doors. But by the time we leave out, it’s smiles.”

