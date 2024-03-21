Memos: Mesa police, regional crime center had no clue from partners about 'Gilbert Goons'

A gap in communication among East Valley police departments could have played a part in failing to identify the trend of attacks by the “Gilbert Goons,” Mesa police wrote in an internal memo.

Chief Ken Cost and other police officers had not heard of the Gilbert Goons until after The Arizona Republic published its investigation in December, according to communications obtained by The Republic with a Public Records Act request.

The Republic had found the Gilbert Goons, a gang of mostly affluent teenagers, had engaged in a string of attacks on other teens in the southeast Valley for more than a year. Most attacks occurred in Gilbert.

That revelation sent alarm bells through the Mesa Police Department.

“I don’t want us to miss anything with this group. If other agencies have their head in the sand, then so be it, but if this little group of criminals step foot in Mesa they will be held accountable. I feel, like any other gang, our intelligence and gang folks should at minimum know who the players are as they are getting more brave. Million-dollar gangsters. Not here,” Cost wrote in an email to two assistant chiefs.

Parents, students and community activists said members of the Goons were involved in the Oct. 28 fatal beating of 16-year-old Preston Lord during a Halloween party in Queen Creek.

Seven people, including four adults and three juveniles, were charged in the Lord case. All seven were charged with murder and kidnapping. Two of them were arrested and charged in other Goon attacks, including one at a Mesa park.

Long before the arrests, the white-hot publicity surrounding the Goons prompted the Mesa Police Department to review and double-check its past cases to look for similar trends.

Intelligence sharing center not used

Most Goon attacks took place in Gilbert, but some have happened in other parts of the East Valley, including one documented beating in Mesa.

A regional fusion center, composed of 10 agencies and housed at the Mesa Police Department, should have been the hub for information on random gang attacks.

The East Valley Fusion Center is a resource for member agencies like Gilbert, Chandler and Tempe police among other departments. It was created in 2007 to help streamline the information-sharing process and to track and analyze crime patterns in the East Valley.

It's staffed with five full-time officers from Mesa, Gilbert, Chandler, Salt River and Apache Junction police.

The center has a “constant flow of information” that it gathers and analyzes to disseminate the information to its member agencies, Mesa police spokesperson Detective Brandi Myers told The Republic.

But Gilbert police Chief Michael Soelberg has said officers never had connected the attacks because victims did not specifically mention the Goons. Victims since have referred to their attackers as being associated with the gang, according to the Gilbert Police Department.

In a February Mesa police memo about the fusion center’s progress and properties, staff noted the importance of improving communication to build its utilization more routinely.

“Outside of Mesa and Salt River, most agencies still tend to work within silos and don’t universally share intelligence freely. For example, extremely high-profile cases such as Gilbert Goons have occurred, however Fusion was not sent a single bulletin by any impacted agency. We can’t assist if we don’t know it’s occurring,” the memo reads.

Instead, an attack in May at a Mesa park went unreported without anyone making connections to other Gilbert attacks with the same characteristics until January.

The case was reopened only after the stepfather of the victim filed a police report. In the face of all of the Goons' scrutiny, Mesa redoubled its efforts to look into that attack.

In May, Jacob Meisner, 17, appeared in a video of an assault on a teen at a park near Val Vista Drive and Pueblo Avenue in Mesa. The attack had previously gone unreported, and at the time, no mention of the Goons was made to detectives.

Police responded to a “subjects disturbing” call at about 9:30 p.m. and officers saw no physical injuries nor did any teens admit they saw a fight.

Meisner was later one of the seven people charged in the Lord case.

Gang-related attack in southeast Mesa

Gilbert Goon attacks in the East Valley have made parents hyperaware of random attacks and teen fights, including those unrelated to the Goons.

As pressure built, Mesa police redoubled their focus on teen attacks. That effort led to awareness of an unrelated assault.

One beating in the Augusta Ranch neighborhood, along Ellsworth and Baseline roads, in southeast Mesa triggered the response of police after the victim's parents put them on alert.

“This involves teen violence similar to Gilbert Goons but we don’t believe these individuals are associated,” wrote Chris Rash, a commander of Mesa’s Superstition Division in an email.

Instead, the beating led the team to evidence of another gang dubbed the “Augusta Ranch Crips” and a possible “Bloods” set.

Rash wrote it was a group they had been “actively working since summer of 2023.”

During a search warrant for one suspect, officers found a hand-drawn photo with “ARC” and “gang” written underneath it.

“That was our first and so far only confirmation of a possible Augusta Ranch Crip set in our district,” wrote one sergeant with the criminal investigations unit in an email.

The ages of the suspects, victim and others involved ranged from 14 years old to 17 years old. Three were arrested in the assault and charged, according to Mesa police documents.

Assistance sought: Mesa police ask for help to identify suspect in a teen 'Gilbert Goons' attack

Reporter Maritza Dominguez covers Mesa, Gilbert and Queen Creek and can be reached at maritza.dominguez@arizonarepublic.com or 480-271-0646. Follow her on X, formerly Twitter: @maritzacdom.

