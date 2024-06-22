Memorials planned for 4 important members of the Bemidji community

Jun. 21—BEMIDJI — This weekend, friends and families will honor the memories of four people who made significant contributions to the Bemidji area.

Celebrations of life for Mariann Dickinson, Marlon Davidson and Jim and Laddie Elwell will be held on Saturday and Sunday.

Dickinson, who died on March 22 at the age of 94, will be honored from 1 to 3 p.m. on Saturday, June 22, at Buena Vista Ski Area, 19600 Irvine Ave. NW. She was a fixture at the popular skiing destination that the Dickinson family has operated since 1936.

Davidson, an artist whose work has been sold and displayed throughout the Upper Midwest, will be honored at 1 p.m. on Sunday at the Headwaters Unitarian Universalist Fellowship, 1826 Mikrantip Road SW. He died on May 4 at the age of 88.

The Elwells will be honored at 4 p.m. on Saturday at the Headwaters Science Center. Jim died Oct. 2 at the age of 98. Laddie died Dec. 27 at the age of 94. They were instrumental in the founding and operation of the Science Center.

Since the 1950s, Mariann Dickinson worked part-time at Buena Vista as a ticket seller, marketer, photographer and brochure editor. She was also involved in Buena Vista events, including tour groups, the annual Fall Festival and music concerts.

When she wasn't working at the ski hill, Mariann loved to travel and take on challenges.

"Mariann was incredibly adventurous," Buena Vista said in a tribute to her. "Some of her greatest adventures include running with the bulls in Pamplona in 2000, parasailing in Mexico, and walking 150 miles alongside the wagon for the Itasca Centennial Wagon Train. Mariann was the first one to swim in Lake Julia as soon as the ice went out."

Many of Mariann's adventures were with her late husband, Earle, whom she met on a blind date while attending the University of Minnesota. After graduation, she worked as a Spanish translator for the International Milling Company.

She and Earle were engaged in 1955 after he returned from serving in the Korean War. They were married on June 23, 1956, and together, Earle and Mariann became the parents of five children: Dianne, Suzanne, James, Elizabeth and John.

Her celebration of life will include food and beverages, photos and memorabilia, music by Elvis and walks to the top of the ski hill.

Marlon Davison never stopped teaching and making art.

He was born in Deer River and graduated from Grand Rapids High School in 1953 before enrolling at Bemidji State College. He graduated in 1959 with a Bachelor of Science degree and taught visual arts in West St. Paul schools for 20 years.

All along the way, Davidson produced award-winning art that was exhibited in the Twin Cities area and throughout the region.

He met his life partner, Don Knutson, in Bemidji. After a 61-year partnership, Marlon and Don were married in 2019. Having lived in the Bemidji area since 1987, Marlon taught at BSU in the visual arts department until 2006, when he retired and devoted full time to writing and to making art.

Davidson also served as executive director of the Bemidji Community Arts Center (now Watermark Art Center) from 1988-92 and displayed his art at the center. He was honored with a solo exhibition called "Davidson at 80" in 2015.

"A lot of working artists really looked up to Marlon," said Lori Forshee-Donnay, current executive director at the Watermark. "It was really great to see him work with an artist. They're approaching him with kind of this awe. He was complimentary and encouraging. You can tell when an artist has been a teacher as well. They automatically assume that mantle."

Marlon's celebration of life will be livestreamed. For the link visit

headwatersfellowship.weebly.com

and click on Sunday Service Zoom Link.

It's only fitting that the community has a chance to share memories of Laddie and Jim Elwell at the Headwaters Science Center. The popular downtown destination would likely not exist had it not been for Laddie's determination and Jim's support.

The couple came to Bemidji in 1970, both joining the science department faculty at BSU. In 1992 Laddie organized a community meeting to round up support for a local science center that she envisioned as a "hands-on" experience.

That vision became reality in July 1993 when the center opened in the former JCPenney store. Laddie served as executive director and Jim was the finance officer.

Memorials in their honor may be sent to the Science Center or made

online

at

zeffy.com/en-US/donation-form/ea738ca6-b6cd-48d4-b868-c2143d64a88f.