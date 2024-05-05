Memorials held across Grand Strand to remember Myrtle Beach woman amid death investigation

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Hundreds of people on Sunday paid tribute to a Myrtle Beach woman whose body was found last week at Lumber River State Park in Robeson County.

Mica Miller, 30, originally of Wichita, Kan., died April 27, according to her obituary. Her husband John-Paul is pastor of Solid Rock Church in Market Common.

Authorities told News13 last week they’re investigating circumstances behind Miller’s death, but so far have declined to offer any more details.

A morning “Justice for Mica” rally at the church drew more than 100 people. She was active in the church, running its women’s ministry, helping with its graphic design and heading up worship sessions, according to her obituary.

Later Sunday, a 3 p.m. beach memorial was planned at 91 S. Ocean Blvd. in North Myrtle Beach, hosted by members of her family. Solid Rock is conducting a celebration of life at the same time, according to Miller’s obituary.

Solid Rock’s official website has been suspended.

Adam Benson joined the News13 digital team in January 2024.

Caleb is a digital producer at News13.

Hannah Huffstickler is a multimedia journalist at News13.

