Memorials for 3 first responders to be removed from Burnsville City Hall lawn as grieving continues

Memorials outside Burnsville City Hall will be removed Sunday, which will be the three-week anniversary of two Burnsville police officers and a firefighter/paramedic being killed in the line of duty, as people continue to move forward in their grieving, the city said Tuesday.

Two squad cars and an ambulance have been parked on the lawn outside the police station and City Hall since Feb. 18, the day the men died, and people have covered them with flowers, balloons, signs and other mementos.

“We are truly grateful for everyone who came to show their support and shared in our grief,” the city said in a statement. “Our community came together and made this space a place for unity.”

The city is asking people who still want to pay their respects at the memorial site do so by Saturday.

“We have made a thoughtful plan with our Police and Fire teams to care for the items,” the city’s statement said. “We ask that you respect Sunday as a private day for us to come together for the decommissioning.”

A gunman, who was barricaded in a home with seven children, opened fire on Officers Paul Elmstrand and Matthew Ruge and Firefighter/Paramedic Adam Finseth after they responded to a 911 call about a domestic incident.

A sculpture that was temporarily placed outside near the memorial site will go back into the care of the Burnsville Community Foundation. Called “Homage” and commissioned by the foundation as a gift to the city to honor the public safety teams, Burnsville artist Mary Pat Lutz created three life-size bronze sculptures of a firefighter, paramedic and police officer.

The foundation and city continue to make plans for a permanent installation of the statue.

