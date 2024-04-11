Memorial unveiled for bicyclist struck, killed by semi-truck in downtown Pittsburgh

A two-wheeled memorial now sits at the intersection of Stanwix Street and Liberty Avenue in downtown Pittsburgh.

The “Ghost Bike” is adorned with a plaque in memory of James Mills. The 67-year-old was hit by a semi-truck while riding his bike there in March. He later died.

“This is a bike lane that I personally bike on all the time so it felt incredibly personal because you recognize that it could be you,” Armin Samii of Pittsburgh Bike Jam said.

He helped organize the vigil and ride that brought out around two dozen bicyclists.

“It’s impossible not to imagine it could be you one day,” Eric Boerer with Bike Pittsburgh said.

The group also called for change. They want the Gainey Administration to make good on its “Vision Zero” promise and see an end to bicycle and pedestrian fatalities.

“We want to make sure that the streets are designed in such a way. Humans make mistakes but that mistake shouldn’t cost someone their life,” Beorer said.

The driver of the truck that struck Mills was not charged.

