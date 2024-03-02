Memorial services for TC Marine to take place this weekend

Mar. 1—TRAVERSE CITY — Services will take place this weekend to honor Capt. Miguel Nava, a U.S. Marine who died Feb. 7 with four other Marines after their helicopter crashed in a storm near San Diego, California.

On Saturday, March 2, a private service is planned for family and friends at Kensington Church.

Although the service will be private, the community may show support at noon Saturday by lining the processional route from the church to Grand Traverse Memorial Gardens.

The route is as follows: — From Kensington Church on Secor Road to NW Silver Lake Road, turning left. — Follow Silver Lake Road to 14th Street, turning right on Veterans Drive to Grand Traverse Memorial Gardens, located at 3575 Veterans Drive, Traverse City.

A public celebration of life will take place in Comstock Park, which is a suburb of Grand Rapids, on Sunday afternoon.

That event will begin at 2 p.m. at Comstock Park High School, where Nava graduated. Community members who wish to pay their respects and show support for the family are welcome to attend.

A fundraising campaign in support of the family will be active until March 10 through the Travis Manion Foundation.

See https://donate.travismanion.org/campaign/in-memory-of-capt-miguel-nava-usmc/c561829 for more information.