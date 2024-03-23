Memorial plans announced for General Thomas Stafford

WEATHERFORD, Okla. (KFOR) — Memorial plans have been announced for the late Oklahoma astronaut General Thomas Stafford.

The Weatherford native passed away this week at the age of 93. He flew on multiple space missions, most notably as commander the Apollo 10 mission—a “dress rehearsal” flight for the 1969 Moon landing.

General Stafford will lie in state on April 3 and 4 at the Stafford Air & Space Museum in Weatherford. His funeral is planned for 10 a.m. on Friday, April 5, at the First Baptist Church, 1510 E. Davis, in Weatherford.

