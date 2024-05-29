New memorial at Jordan Valley Park honors victims of 2020 Kum and Go shooting

The SPD Wives and Springfield Police Department will unveil a memorial bench at Jordan Valley Park dedicated to the victims who died in a shooting at a Springfield Kum & Go on March 15, 2020.

It would have been Chris Walsh's 37th birthday on Tuesday, but the late Springfield police officer's family still gathered at Jordan Valley Park in his honor.

So did the friends and relatives of the three other victims killed in a March 15, 2020 shooting at the Kum and Go on North Prince Lane, bonded by one of the most tragic events in the city's history.

More than four years removed from the evening a gunman randomly opened fire at the gas station and convenience store, killing Shannon Perkins, 46, Troy Rapp, 57, and 22-year-old Matthew Hicks-Morris before turning his gun on responding officers, their names were etched in beautifully crafted stone.

Tuesday marked the unveiling of a memorial bench in remembrance of the four victims, an idea spawned by the group SPD Wives and swiftly made a reality by the Springfield Park Board and creator Jeff Twitty of Boulder Designs.

Located at East Traffic Way across the street from Hammons Tower, the bench was placed in one the park's more picturesque and visible locations.

"This is a place for thoughtful contemplation and memory outside of the location it occurred, which is still uncomfortable for all of us to go to," Springfield Police Chief Paul Williams said. "It's also different from where they're buried. It's a different kind of place to commemorate and think about that person."

SPD Wives, comprised of wives and significant others of SPD employees with an emphasis on community engagement, made a concerted effort in giving a tribute to all four of the victims.

"Of course we wanted to honor Officer Walsh, but wanted to make sure we honored all of the victims of that night," said Callee Ramsey.

While Williams was happy to see his former officer remembered, he was also happy to see the names of Perkins, Rapp, and Hicks-Morris.

"Sometimes the other victims from violent acts get forgotten," Williams said.

Cierrah Hicks, whose brother was a customer inside the store the night of the shooting, was among the relatives who came to the bench's unveiling.

She hasn't forgotten his sacrifice.

"From what I know about what happened, my brother was a hero and he died protecting someone," Hicks said.

Memorial quickly came to fruition

SPD Wives initially aimed for a permanent memorial at the Kum and Go location where the shooting occurred, but Ramsey said the idea logistically didn't align with Missouri Department of Transportation regulations.

They then reached out to the Springfield Park Board, which quickly approved the request for a location that turned out to be serendipitous.

"It's in the middle of town, and a good area," Ramsey said.

Heather Priebe, whose husband Mark Priebe was severely injured in the line of duty at the Springfield Police Department building in the summer of 2020, told Ramsey about Jeff Twitty of Boulder Designs, who did a tribute for Priebe. After getting a collaborative design idea from SPD Wives, Twitty crafted the stone bench free of charge and worked with the city to get it placed into the ground.

The plan was presented in January, approved roughly two months later, and unveiled on Tuesday.

SPD Wives was taken aback by the speed of the project and Twitty's craftmanship.

"We had no idea he had this in mind," Ramsey said. "He sent us some pictures, and we're like 'Oh my goodness, yes.'"

